Enforcement proceedings related to the recovery of moral damages continue

On October 4 of this year, reports were published stating that compensation funds were not being paid to the victims of the "Doc-1 Max" medicinal product.

As it turned out, pursuant to enforcement documents from the Tashkent City Criminal Court Judicial Board, as well as the Uchtepa District and Karshi City Criminal Courts, there are enforcement proceedings regarding the recovery of a total of 78 billion Uzbek sums in moral damages from defendants R.Singh, S.Kariyev, and others in favor of 85 citizens.

During the enforcement actions, these residential and non-residential properties were seized in the prescribed manner; apartments on 3rd Katortol Lane were valued at 7 billion sums and a non-residential building on Furkat Street, Beshyogoch mahalla, was valued at 1.1 billion sums and put up for auction.

Out of these, the non-residential building on Furkat Street, Beshyogoch mahalla, was sold on 18.11.2025 for 793.1 million sums.

Out of all the funds raised through auction sales and paid by the family members of debtor S.Kariyev, a total of 16.7 billion sums has been distributed equally among all claimants in accordance with Article 80 of the Law "On Enforcement of Judicial Documents and Documents of Other Bodies."

Currently, enforcement actions are ongoing within the department's proceedings regarding the recovery of 61.3 billion sums in total damages from S.Kariyev and others.