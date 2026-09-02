Is your child starting school? Don't forget to tell them these 6 things!

On the eve of the new academic year, besides books and notebooks, there is another important thing to put in a child's backpack. That is parents' trust and support.

For a child standing on the threshold of school, the first steps, the new environment, and relationships with teachers and classmates are of great importance. Therefore, a few simple phrases a child hears before starting school can influence how they behave throughout the academic year.

Most importantly, these words are not reprimands or demands. They give the child a feeling of: "You are not alone, I am on your side."

1. "Don't be afraid to ask questions"

A child doesn't have to know everything. Asking about something they don't understand is not something to be ashamed of; on the contrary, it is the most important part of learning.

If parents teach their child not to be afraid to ask questions, the child will be more active both in the classroom and in life.

"If you don't understand, definitely ask. Asking questions doesn't mean not knowing, it means trying to know."

2. "Grades show your effort"

Sometimes, no matter how hard a child tries, they might not achieve the expected result. In such situations, evaluating them solely by their grades can lower their self-confidence.

It is important to explain to the child that along with the result, effort, dedication, and hard work are also valued.

The main task for a parent is to ask "How hard did you try for this task?" before asking "Why didn't you get a 5?"

3. "Don't be afraid to make mistakes"

School is not a place where mistakes shouldn't be made. On the contrary, a child learns precisely through their mistakes.

Giving a wrong answer, failing to solve a problem, or getting an assignment wrong doesn't make them incapable.

It is necessary to explain to the child that a mistake is not a defeat, but an experience for the next attempt.

4. "If someone hurts you, tell me"

A child doesn't have to solve every problem they encounter at school on their own.

If someone insults, mocks, frightens, or forces them to feel uncomfortable, they need to know that they can tell their parents about it.

The most important thing is not to immediately blame the child when they speak up and not to minimize their problem.

5. "Don't mock others"

There are children with different characters, abilities, and interests in the classroom.

It's easy to laugh at someone's appearance, clothes, grades, speech, or mistakes. But such a "joke" can have a severe impact on another child.

Therefore, a child needs a simple rule:

not to humiliate others;

not to mock weaker children;

not to laugh at someone else's mistakes;

to help when needed.

6. "Don't compare yourself to others"

Someone in the class might be strong in math, another in language learning, and yet another might be talented in sports or art.

Every child has their own pace.

Therefore, instead of comparisons like "So-and-so got a 5, why did you get a 4?", it is more useful to compare the child's result from yesterday with today's.

A child's preparation for school is not just about the backpack

Before the new academic year, parents often prepare uniforms, books, notebooks, and other school supplies. But a child's psychological preparation is just as important.

If they go to school with the following mindset, they will feel much more confident:

"I don't have to know everything. I can make mistakes. I can ask questions. If I face difficulties, I can tell my parents."

In fact, the most important phrase to tell a child is also this:

"No matter what grade you get, I see your effort and I am by your side if there are any difficulties."

Because at school, a child needs not only knowledge, but also self-confidence, respect for others, and knowing how to ask for help when a problem arises.

Therefore, before the start of the academic year, try saying these six phrases to your child. Perhaps a word that seems simple to you is more important than you think.

Have you ever said these words to your child?