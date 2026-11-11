Date set for trial regarding sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl at a Namangan kindergarten

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Date set for trial regarding sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl at a Namangan kindergarten

The investigation into the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl at a preschool educational institution in the Uchkurgan district of Namangan region has been completed, and the criminal case has been sent to court. The preliminary court hearing will be held behind closed doors in the Naryn district on November 18.

A 52-year-old man who worked as a warehouse manager at the kindergarten, along with several other individuals, is accused in the case. The primary suspect was arrested on September 12.

Following the incident, kindergarten staff suspected of involvement were dismissed from their positions. Furthermore, it was announced that measures would be taken to relocate the victim's family to another city, provide them with housing, and offer the child the necessary psychological and medical rehabilitation support.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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