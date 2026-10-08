In Kashkadarya, citizen's jaw reportedly deformed after an "exorcism" ritual

·42·Society
In Kashkadarya, citizen's jaw reportedly deformed after an "exorcism" ritual

Two men who conducted a religious ritual without proper registration in the Kukdala district of Kashkadarya region were held administratively liable. Information based on court documents has spread about this.

As noted, on June 22, 2026, two men conducted a religious ritual in a citizen's home without having the appropriate religious education. According to the court document, during the ritual, it was claimed that there was a "jin inside" the citizen, and they attempted to "cure" him.

According to the statement in court, the citizen's arms and neck were twisted during the process. Afterwards, it was reported that his jaw became crooked.

The court found the two men guilty of an offense related to conducting religious rituals in violation of established procedures. One of them was fined 30 times the basic calculation amount (BCV) — 12 million 360 thousand soums, and the other 20 times the BCV — 8 million 240 thousand soums.

KashkadaryaKukdalareligious ritualadministrative liability
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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