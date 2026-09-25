Citizen jailed in Kashkadarya for spreading video discrediting a road safety patrol officer

·37·Society
Citizen jailed in Kashkadarya for spreading video discrediting a road safety patrol officer

In Kashkadarya, a citizen who posted a video related to the official duties of a road safety patrol (RSP) officer on social media was sentenced to 10 days of administrative detention. This was reported by the Information Service of the Road Safety Department of the Public Safety Service under the Kashkadarya Region Internal Affairs Directorate.

As noted, in June of this year, the citizen failed to comply with the RSP officer's stop signal and continued driving. An appropriate report was drawn up against him regarding this incident.

Afterwards, the citizen posted a video concerning the RSP officer's official activities on his social media page.

An administrative case was initiated against him over the incident for committing an offense stipulated in Part 1 of Article 195-2 of the Administrative Responsibility Code.

The case was reviewed by the Qarshi City Criminal Court. According to the court's decision on September 24, the citizen was sentenced to 10 days of administrative detention.

During the court hearing, the citizen pleaded guilty, expressed remorse for his actions, and stated that he would not repeat such behavior.

Kashkadarya regionroad safety patrol serviceadministrative detentionInternal Affairs Directorate Road Safety Department
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Scooter and moped riders who follow the rules are being rewarded with giftsScooter and moped riders who follow the rules are being rewarded with gifts14 September 02:03Driver Fleeing Road Patrol Officers in Qashqadaryo Crashes into Service VehicleDriver Fleeing Road Patrol Officers in Qashqadaryo Crashes into Service Vehicle13 August 16:04Road Safety officer rescues woman whose Cobalt plunged into a canalRoad Safety officer rescues woman whose Cobalt plunged into a canal2 September 18:55Traffic police officer stopped Durdona Qurbonova — the reason was unexpected... (video)Traffic police officer stopped Durdona Qurbonova — the reason was unexpected... (video)6 August 08:59Reports emerge that the Onix driver who collided with road safety police has also diedReports emerge that the Onix driver who collided with road safety police has also died27 July 14:26In Samarkand, footage showing a driver attempting to flee and dragging a traffic patrol officer has drawn everyone's attentionIn Samarkand, footage showing a driver attempting to flee and dragging a traffic patrol officer has drawn everyone's attention6 August 06:03
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan