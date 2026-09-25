Citizen jailed in Kashkadarya for spreading video discrediting a road safety patrol officer

In Kashkadarya, a citizen who posted a video related to the official duties of a road safety patrol (RSP) officer on social media was sentenced to 10 days of administrative detention. This was reported by the Information Service of the Road Safety Department of the Public Safety Service under the Kashkadarya Region Internal Affairs Directorate.

As noted, in June of this year, the citizen failed to comply with the RSP officer's stop signal and continued driving. An appropriate report was drawn up against him regarding this incident.

Afterwards, the citizen posted a video concerning the RSP officer's official activities on his social media page.

An administrative case was initiated against him over the incident for committing an offense stipulated in Part 1 of Article 195-2 of the Administrative Responsibility Code.

The case was reviewed by the Qarshi City Criminal Court. According to the court's decision on September 24, the citizen was sentenced to 10 days of administrative detention.

During the court hearing, the citizen pleaded guilty, expressed remorse for his actions, and stated that he would not repeat such behavior.