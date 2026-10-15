New requirements regarding parental responsibility come into force

·54·Society
New requirements regarding parental responsibility come into force

In Uzbekistan, liability measures have been significantly tightened for parents and their legal substitutes who show negligence toward raising, educating, and providing for the basic life needs of their children.

A corresponding law signed by the President introduced a number of amendments and additions to the Administrative Responsibility Code. From now on, neglecting a child's upbringing, hindering their education, or involving them in illegal education will be punishable by several times higher fines and administrative arrest.

For which offenses have fines increased and by how much?

According to the updated legislation, fine amounts and types of penalties are set as follows:

  • Failure to fulfill upbringing and educational obligations:

    • Failure to fulfill obligations to raise and educate minor children, including cases where this results in the child committing an administrative offense, the fine has been increased from 5 to 10 times the size of the BHM (Calculation Base Amount) (previously 1 to 5 times);

    • If this offense is repeated within a year, the fine amount will be from 10 to 15 times the size of the BHM (previously 5 to 10 times).

  • Involving in illegal religious education:

    • For illegally involving a child in the process of receiving religious education, parents will be fined from 10 to 15 times the size of the BHM (previously 5 to 10 times);

    • In case of a repeated offense within a year — a fine of 15 to 20 times the size of the BHM or administrative arrest for up to 15 days will be applied.

  • Hindering compulsory education:

    • For preventing children from receiving compulsory general secondary, secondary special, and vocational education, the fine is established at 15 to 20 times the size of the BHM (previously 10 to 15 times);

    • If this offense is repeated within a year, a fine of 20 to 30 times the size of the BHM or administrative arrest for up to 15 days will be imposed.

"Failure to care for a child": A new separate norm in legislation

Another important rule introduced into the Code relates to direct failure to care for minor children. A penalty in the form of a fine ranging from 5 to 10 times the size of the BHM has been established for this act:

  • What is the essence? It refers to situations where parents or persons responsible for caring for a child, having all necessary opportunities, knowledge, and conditions, intentionally fail to meet the child's basic needs (food, medical treatment, clothing, etc.);

  • Condition for liability: As a result of such negligence and inattention, direct harm must have been caused to the child's health, physical, mental, or moral development.

These strict requirements are aimed at reliably protecting children's rights within the family, guaranteeing their full and quality education, and further enhancing parental responsibility in society.

Child upbringingCompulsory educationChildren's rightsRepublic of Uzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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