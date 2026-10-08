105.7 million soums in alimony recovered from a debtor father in Urganch district

Today, the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau agencies are continuously carrying out awareness campaigns and explanatory work to increase the responsibility of debtors regarding alimony payments. And this is yielding results.

According to the court order of the Urganch Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases dated 16.02.2015, the collection of alimony from the debtor G.S. in favor of the claimant S.S. for the maintenance of one child was established.

State executors of the Bureau's Urganch district department repeatedly explained to the debtor that an indifferent attitude toward alimony payments and leaving a minor child without support will lead to liability established by law.

The conducted awareness campaigns and explanations yielded results, ensuring the recovery and transfer to the claimant of 105.7 million soums in alimony payments that had remained unpaid to date.

Durdona Atamuratova,

State Executor of the Bureau's Urganch District Department