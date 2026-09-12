The Era of Hiding Income is Ending: The Procedure for Calculating Alimony May Change Radically Now

One of the most serious and long-awaited revolutionary reforms in the system of family institution and child rights protection in Uzbekistan has been put on the agenda. The government proposes to completely abolish the current outdated procedure for calculating the amount of alimony based on the official monthly salary of parents (in the form of 1/4, 1/3, or half). According to this initiative voiced at the Senate rostrum, alimony payments will now be determined not by the father's modest "on-paper" salary, but directly based on the child's vital needs, living expenses, education, and medical treatment. This step aims to put an end to the tricks of thousands of individuals who artificially lower their official salaries, pay meager pennies to their own children, or openly evade payment. So, how will the new system work, by what criteria will the child's needs be assessed, and why will this change be a restoration of true justice for hundreds of thousands of mothers and children?

Loophole in the Old System: Hiding Official Income and "Toothless" Legislation

The alimony recovery mechanism under the current Family Code has long had serious flaws:

The trick of "poverty on paper": Many citizens, despite earning a large income, officially showed the minimum monthly wage and limited themselves to paying only a few hundred thousand soms of alimony to their child;

Hiding unofficial income: Even though the MIB (Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement) and judicial authorities knew that the debtor had real wealth, real estate, and business, they were forced to rely only on basic calculations due to the lack of official certificates;

The child suffering: As a result, the expenses for inflation, kindergarten, school, clubs, clothing, and medical treatment fell solely on the mother left alone with the child, causing severe social problems.

New Procedure: The Child's Needs Come First!

The updated system proposed by the government aims to shape alimony based on the principle of pure justice:

Living basket and real expenses: The amount of alimony will now be calculated based on the real cost of the child's age, health condition, living conditions, and food expenses;

Fixed guaranteed sum: Regardless of the father's excuses of being unemployed or earning a minimum wage, a fixed amount of money necessary for the full-fledged life of the child will be collected;

Meaninglessness of hiding income: Since the payment amount is not tied to the father's "officialized" salary, hiding wages will not save the debtor from paying high alimony.

Strengthening the Powers of Courts and MIB: Payment Cannot Be Avoided!

The adoption of this procedure will also drastically strengthen enforcement discipline and responsibility issues:

Transparent assessment mechanism: When determining the amount of alimony, courts will prioritize the requirement that the child's previous lifestyle does not deteriorate, in addition to the financial capabilities of the father and mother;

The child's best interest is a supreme value: The obligation to provide maintenance will be placed above the personal claims and tricks of the parents, ensuring that state protection is entirely on the side of the child;

A turning point in social protection: This change will increase the financial stability of families left in need after divorces and guarantee that children receive a quality upbringing.

Abandoning the calculation of alimony based on monthly salary is clear proof that Uzbekistan is moving to a new level in protecting children's rights. Now, the era of escaping responsibility for one's own child and getting away with meager payments will remain in the past.

In your opinion, can setting alimony based directly on the child's real needs rather than the father's salary completely put an end to cases of hidden income? How much do you think the minimum amount of alimony should be today for a child to live a full life? Leave your feedback in the comments and share this highly relevant analysis of the reform for society with all parents!