Alimony debt fully recovered from wanted father

·42·Society
Alimony debt fully recovered from wanted father

According to the court decision, the recovery of alimony from the defendant citizen M.A. for the maintenance of two underage children was established, and the enforcement document was accepted into the proceedings of the Mirzaabad district department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau.

However, the debtor father did not make alimony payments and went into hiding from the state enforcement officer. For this reason, a search was declared against him.

As a result of the search operations, the debtor father was located, and 37.3 million UZS of alimony debt was fully recovered in favor of his two underage children.

Additionally, the debtor was explained the liability measures established by legislation for evading alimony obligations.

Mirzaabad district department of the Bureau

Compulsory Enforcement BureauMirzaabad districtalimonysearch
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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