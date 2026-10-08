$10,000 found in the metro returned to its owner

·1·Society
$10,000 found in the metro returned to its owner

A citizen of Kazakhstan came to the Sergeli district of Tashkent to purchase a car. However, failing to buy a car, he lost the $10,000 USD he had brought with him.

Later, the money was found by an employee of the Department for Ensuring Security in the Metropoliten while on duty within the metro area.

Following this, appropriate measures were taken and the lawful owner of the funds was identified. The full amount of $10,000 USD was returned to the owner in the established manner.

Confirming the return of his money, the citizen of Kazakhstan expressed special gratitude to the internal affairs officers.

"All my money has been returned. Thank you everyone. I express special gratitude to the internal affairs officers. They acted very quickly," he said.

Tashkent MetroCitizen of KazakhstanSergeliMetro
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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