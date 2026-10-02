A gang of beggars detained in the city of Manas during the "Vagrant and Beggar" raid

·45·Society
A gang of beggars detained in the city of Manas during the "Vagrant and Beggar" raid

On October 1, the administration of the city of Manas, in cooperation with the city department of internal affairs, conducted a raid operation named "Vagrant and Beggar" in the area.

The event was organized on the instructions of the city mayor in order to maintain public order, identify citizens engaged in begging, and prevent such incidents.

During the raid, internal affairs officers identified citizens engaged in begging. Their residential addresses were checked, and they were taken to the city internal affairs department to carry out explanatory work.

Relevant reports were drawn up regarding the identified cases. Administrative measures were taken against the citizens within the framework of the legislation, and fines were imposed.

Raids and preventive measures aimed at maintaining public order and ensuring citizens' safety in the city of Manas will be continued.

City of ManasVagrant and BeggarBeggingAdministration of the city of Manas
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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