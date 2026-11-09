15-year-old Asal Maksumova surprises everyone by conquering Africa's highest peak (video)

A video has spread on social media featuring 15-year-old Asal Maksumova addressing the President of Uzbekistan from the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. The young traveler announced that she dedicated her ascent to the 5,895-meter peak to the 35th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

In her video message, Asal Maksumova stated that she was currently in Tanzania, standing on the summit of Kilimanjaro, the highest point on the African continent. She noted that with this achievement, she has become the youngest Uzbek to reach the summit of Kilimanjaro.

During her address, the young traveler wished President Shavkat Mirziyoyev robust health and success in his endeavors, and wished prosperity for our people and our country.

She also expressed her gratitude for the opportunities being created in Uzbekistan for young people to develop and achieve their goals. Asal expressed hope that her achievement would inspire her peers to strive for new heights and set big goals for themselves.

The 15-year-old girl's message from the high mountain peak has captured the attention of social media users.