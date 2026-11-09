Uzbek fencer Sanam Nazarova wins bronze medal at World Cup

The latest youth World Cup stage in épée fencing has concluded in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, following intense competition.

According to information provided by the press service of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Uzbekistan, our compatriot Sanam Nazarova demonstrated high skill and earned a prestigious bronze medal in this high-profile tournament, which featured 121 of the strongest young athletes from 23 countries around the world.

The challenging path to the medal

The young Uzbek épée fencer acted with determination and confidence throughout the competition, defeating representatives of leading teams:

Confident victories in the playoffs: As she progressed through the tournament bracket, Nazarova secured consecutive victories over athletes from the national teams of China , Hong Kong , and Egypt , all considered global leaders in fencing;

Semifinal intrigue: In the semifinal stage, where the battle for the top of the podium took place, our compatriot faced a tense match against another experienced representative from Hong Kong. In a hard-fought contest, the opponent gained the upper hand, and Nazarova concluded the World Cup with a well-deserved bronze medal.

Key indicators of the World Cup stage in Manama

Indicator Figure / Detail Note Competition date November 5–8 Four-day official tournament Host city Manama (Bahrain) Official FIE youth stage Discipline Épée Youth individual competitions Number of participating countries 23 countries High international competition Total number of athletes 121 athletes Selected young fencers Uzbekistan's result Bronze medal Sanam Nazarova

The new generation of Uzbek fencing

In recent years, the systematic attention paid by the Fencing Federation of Uzbekistan to preparing the youth squad has been yielding results. This success of Sanam Nazarova, who rose to the World Cup podium after being selected from over 120 athletes, once again proved that the national team's reserves are competitive on the international stage.