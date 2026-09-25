Promise of university admission using forged documents exposed in Tashkent

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Promise of university admission using forged documents exposed in Tashkent

In Tashkent, a case of demanding money in exchange for enrolling a citizen into the 3rd year of a private university based on forged documents was exposed. During a rapid operation, several individuals were caught red-handed while receiving a total of $7,500.

In an operation conducted jointly by the SSS, the Department under the General Prosecutor's Office, and Ministry of Internal Affairs officers, a person born in 1997 promised to enroll a citizen into the 3rd year of a private university in the capital using forged documents stating that the citizen had studied for two years at a higher education institution in Russia.

For this service, he demanded $8,000 and was caught while receiving $7,500.

During the rapid operation, a person born in 1993, who had handed over the $7,500, was also detained. Pre-investigation checks revealed that an inspector-psychologist of the Internal Affairs Department of the Yakkasaroy district was also involved in this illegal activity.

The inspector was likewise detained while receiving the $7,500.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident, and investigative actions are ongoing.

TashkentSSSGeneral Prosecutor's OfficeInternal Affairs Department
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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