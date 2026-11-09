Farrux Xamrayev awarded the "Devotee of His Profession" badge (video)

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Farrux Xamrayev awarded the "Devotee of His Profession" badge (video)

Singer Farrux Xamrayev has been awarded the "Devotee of His Profession" badge. The artist announced this on his Instagram page.

Farrux Xamrayev was deemed worthy of this badge by the Scientific Research Center of the Republic of Uzbekistan. In a video posted on his page, the singer expressed his gratitude to the fans who have always supported him.

"Assalomu alaykum, my dear ones, my fans! Today, we were awarded the 'Devotee of His Profession' badge by the Scientific Research Council Center of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Thank you all! Because you have always supported us. May you be healthy and safe for my sake. We will continue to create beautiful work, shoot new music videos, and make you happy," said the singer.

Additionally, Farrux Xamrayev left a comment under the video saying, "Alhamdulillah. Next stop — People's Artist."

His followers are congratulating the singer on this recognition in the comments and wishing him even greater success in his creative career.

Farrux XamrayevDevotee of His ProfessionCulture of Uzbekistan
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