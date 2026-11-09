Who won Lukashenko's personal axe? Details of the media wood-chopping championship

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a special masterclass for participants of the 5th anniversary wood-chopping championship among media personnel, which is held annually.

Organized on the banks of the scenic Vyacha reservoir in the Minsk region, the competition saw 37 teams, consisting of the country's leading national and regional media outlets and official press services, competing for victory.

Masterclass via video message: "Let them see they are not the only ones working"

Since the head of state was on a working visit to the Mogilev region on the day of the competition, he could not attend in person, but he did not leave the participants without attention:

Practical guidance and technique: In a video message sent by the President, he demonstrated the complex aspects of wood-chopping, the technique of holding the axe correctly, and striking, setting a high standard for the participants;

Encouragement for journalists: "Journalists should know that they are not the only ones working," Lukashenko emphasized, encouraging media staff to show activity even in heavy physical labor.

Competition format and main categories

The participating teams competed in several unique challenges that required not only physical strength but also precision and speed:

"Presidential wood-chopping": Expertly splitting logs based on the technique demonstrated by the head of state;

"With one strike!": A test of splitting wood in two with a single powerful and precise blow;

Team relay: A general stage that tested speed and teamwork.

Competition results and details of the grand prize

Category / Criterion Indicator / Details Competition date and location November 8, 2026, Vyacha reservoir bank (Minsk region) Scale of participants 37 teams (National and regional media, press services) Grand prize (Exclusive) A Belarusian-made axe and presidential gloves (with Alexander Lukashenko's autograph) Absolute champion "Voyenkor" team of the "VoyenTV" television company

Who won the axe with the President's autograph?

The most interesting moment of the event was the awarding of the grand prize. The President presented a special Belarusian-made axe that he personally used for wood-chopping, along with his own work gloves, as part of the prize fund.

This valuable and symbolic prize, bearing the head of state's autograph, was awarded to the "Voyenkor" team of the "VoyenTV" television company, which outperformed all rivals and took first place in the overall team standings at the end of the competition.