Who won Lukashenko's personal axe? Details of the media wood-chopping championship

·42·World
Who won Lukashenko's personal axe? Details of the media wood-chopping championship

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a special masterclass for participants of the 5th anniversary wood-chopping championship among media personnel, which is held annually.

Organized on the banks of the scenic Vyacha reservoir in the Minsk region, the competition saw 37 teams, consisting of the country's leading national and regional media outlets and official press services, competing for victory.

Masterclass via video message: "Let them see they are not the only ones working"

Since the head of state was on a working visit to the Mogilev region on the day of the competition, he could not attend in person, but he did not leave the participants without attention:

  • Practical guidance and technique: In a video message sent by the President, he demonstrated the complex aspects of wood-chopping, the technique of holding the axe correctly, and striking, setting a high standard for the participants;

  • Encouragement for journalists: "Journalists should know that they are not the only ones working," Lukashenko emphasized, encouraging media staff to show activity even in heavy physical labor.

Competition format and main categories

The participating teams competed in several unique challenges that required not only physical strength but also precision and speed:

  • "Presidential wood-chopping": Expertly splitting logs based on the technique demonstrated by the head of state;

  • "With one strike!": A test of splitting wood in two with a single powerful and precise blow;

  • Team relay: A general stage that tested speed and teamwork.

Competition results and details of the grand prize

Category / Criterion

Indicator / Details

Competition date and location

November 8, 2026, Vyacha reservoir bank (Minsk region)

Scale of participants

37 teams (National and regional media, press services)

Grand prize (Exclusive)

A Belarusian-made axe and presidential gloves (with Alexander Lukashenko's autograph)

Absolute champion

"Voyenkor" team of the "VoyenTV" television company

Who won the axe with the President's autograph?

The most interesting moment of the event was the awarding of the grand prize. The President presented a special Belarusian-made axe that he personally used for wood-chopping, along with his own work gloves, as part of the prize fund.

This valuable and symbolic prize, bearing the head of state's autograph, was awarded to the "Voyenkor" team of the "VoyenTV" television company, which outperformed all rivals and took first place in the overall team standings at the end of the competition.

Alexander LukashenkoBelarusVyacha reservoirVoyenTV
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Kyiv Takes Sharp Step Against Minsk: Intends to Open Criminal Case Against LukashenkoKyiv Takes Sharp Step Against Minsk: Intends to Open Criminal Case Against Lukashenko1 August 11:47Belarusian experience to be utilized for Uzbekistan's NPPBelarusian experience to be utilized for Uzbekistan's NPP20 July 23:34“Green Corridor” for Uzbeks in Belarus: Housing, schools, and kindergartens promised for 5,000 workers“Green Corridor” for Uzbeks in Belarus: Housing, schools, and kindergartens promised for 5,000 workers16 July 20:37Mirziyoyev's visit to Belarus concludes: a new stage in relations beginsMirziyoyev's visit to Belarus concludes: a new stage in relations begins10 July 12:44“Move with your family”: Lukashenko invited Uzbeks to live and work“Move with your family”: Lukashenko invited Uzbeks to live and work10 July 10:28Mirziyoyev and Lukashenko sign a historic Declaration between Tashkent and MinskMirziyoyev and Lukashenko sign a historic Declaration between Tashkent and Minsk9 July 19:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once