Did Trump's wealth increase by $3 billion? His response 'blew up' the internet
US President Donald Trump has once again become the most discussed topic in global media due to a sharp and characteristically ironic dialogue with a journalist during a recent press conference.
During the conversation, the reporter drew attention to the sharp jump in the politician's net worth since returning to the presidency, citing the latest investigation by the prestigious Forbes magazine. However, the head of state's non-standard reaction and advice sparked a heated resonance on social media.
A 30-second debate in the White House: "Everyone got richer"
The dialogue between the press member and the president went as follows:
Reporter's question: "An article in Forbes magazine states that your net worth has increased by $3 billion since you returned to office";
Trump's brief reaction: "That's what happened to everyone during my term (everyone's wealth increased)";
Journalist's objection: "My net worth hasn't increased by $3 billion";
President's final blow: "Well, you should have owned stocks too."
Forbes report and the real reasons for financial growth
Analysts at Forbes attribute the sharp increase in Trump's capital to several strategic assets and market conditions:
Factor / Asset Category
Growth Mechanism
Result and Impact
Stock Market
Increase in the value of shares of his companies and affiliated assets
Expansion of net capital by billions of dollars
Media and Digital Assets
Capitalization of the Truth Social platform and other digital projects
Increased interest from market participants and investors
Real Estate and Brand Value
Rising prices of premium real estate under the Trump brand
Strengthening of the overall asset portfolio
Public and analyst reaction
Trump's response to the journalist is being interpreted in two ways in US political and financial circles:
Investment culture and market prosperity: Supporters and market experts consider the president's words a pragmatic truth reflecting the strong growth of the stock market (Wall Street) and the high profits being earned by investors;
Criticism of social stratification: The opposition and critics, however, sharply assess this admission as a sign of detachment from the daily economic problems of ordinary Americans, inflation, and the plight of the segment that does not own stocks.
Thus, Donald Trump's latest ironic response, pointing to the stock market, has once again fueled global debates surrounding economic policy and the distribution of wealth.
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