Did Trump's wealth increase by $3 billion? His response 'blew up' the internet

US President Donald Trump has once again become the most discussed topic in global media due to a sharp and characteristically ironic dialogue with a journalist during a recent press conference.

During the conversation, the reporter drew attention to the sharp jump in the politician's net worth since returning to the presidency, citing the latest investigation by the prestigious Forbes magazine. However, the head of state's non-standard reaction and advice sparked a heated resonance on social media.

A 30-second debate in the White House: "Everyone got richer"

The dialogue between the press member and the president went as follows:

Reporter's question: "An article in Forbes magazine states that your net worth has increased by $3 billion since you returned to office";

Trump's brief reaction: "That's what happened to everyone during my term (everyone's wealth increased)";

Journalist's objection: "My net worth hasn't increased by $3 billion";

President's final blow: "Well, you should have owned stocks too."

Forbes report and the real reasons for financial growth

Analysts at Forbes attribute the sharp increase in Trump's capital to several strategic assets and market conditions:

Factor / Asset Category Growth Mechanism Result and Impact Stock Market Increase in the value of shares of his companies and affiliated assets Expansion of net capital by billions of dollars Media and Digital Assets Capitalization of the Truth Social platform and other digital projects Increased interest from market participants and investors Real Estate and Brand Value Rising prices of premium real estate under the Trump brand Strengthening of the overall asset portfolio

Public and analyst reaction

Trump's response to the journalist is being interpreted in two ways in US political and financial circles:

Investment culture and market prosperity: Supporters and market experts consider the president's words a pragmatic truth reflecting the strong growth of the stock market (Wall Street) and the high profits being earned by investors;

Criticism of social stratification: The opposition and critics, however, sharply assess this admission as a sign of detachment from the daily economic problems of ordinary Americans, inflation, and the plight of the segment that does not own stocks.

Thus, Donald Trump's latest ironic response, pointing to the stock market, has once again fueled global debates surrounding economic policy and the distribution of wealth.