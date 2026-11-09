A legend returns to big-time football: Raul Gonzalez appointed head coach of Real Oviedo

A legend of Spanish football and Real Madrid, the famous former striker Raul Gonzalez has opened a new and important chapter in his coaching career. The 49-year-old specialist has been appointed as the head coach of the Spanish Segunda side Real Oviedo.

The club's official press service announced the news. Under the terms of the agreement, Raul has signed a long-term contract with the team valid until June 2028.

Legendary career: 3-time UCL winner and the Madrid school

Raul Gonzalez is considered one of the most brilliant and decorated strikers in the history of world football:

Playing career: Defended the colors of Real Madrid for 16 seasons from 1994 to 2010. In the later years of his career, he also played for Germany's Schalke, Qatar's Al-Sadd, and the USA's New York Cosmos;

Trophies won: As a player, he was a 6-time Spanish champion and lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy 3 times;

7 years of experience in the Madrid system: From 2018 to 2025, he served as head coach for Real Madrid's youth and reserve teams (specifically Castilla), developing many young talents.

Current status of Real Oviedo and the task ahead for Raul

The Asturian team is currently competing for a spot in La Liga in Spain's second-tier division, the Segunda:

Indicator Figure / Status Note Competition Segunda (La Liga 2) 2nd tier division Matches played 13 rounds First part of the season Points accumulated 21 points Stable results being recorded League position 9th place Close to playoff and direct promotion zones Contract duration Until June 2028 3.5-year commitment

Occupying 9th place with 21 points, the Real Oviedo management has set the primary goal of leading the team back to the Spanish elite, La Liga, through Raul Gonzalez's experience, coaching potential, and winning character. Furthermore, Raul's son also plays for the club's reserve team, Vetusta.