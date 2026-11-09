Consequences of strong winds in Karshi: Roof blown off onto a car, emergency situation on roads

·43·Society
Consequences of strong winds in Karshi: Roof blown off onto a car, emergency situation on roads

On November 9, 2026, a sudden change in weather and violent winds in Karshi, the administrative center of the Kashkadarya region, led to a series of unfortunate incidents.

The high-speed winds and subsequent rainfall damaged urban infrastructure, disrupted traffic, and created dangerous situations on the streets.

Building roof torn off and crushed a car

On one of the streets adjacent to the city center, the large wooden and metal roof structure of a multi-story building, unable to withstand the pressure of the strong wind, collapsed entirely:

  • Structural failure: The force of the wind broke the fasteners, blowing the massive roof covering onto the roadway and pedestrian walkway;

  • Damage to the vehicle: The heavy falling roof debris landed directly on a black passenger car parked in the area, causing serious technical damage to the vehicle;

  • Traffic restrictions: Because the entire roadway was blocked by wood and metal debris, a major traffic jam occurred on the street, forcing vehicles to take detours.

Slippery roads due to rain and an overturned car

The rainfall that followed the wind further increased the danger on the roads:

  • Slippery surface: Wet asphalt and strong wind gusts made it difficult for drivers to see and maintain control;

  • Traffic accident: On one of the city streets, a moving passenger car lost control due to skidding and overturned on the side of the road.

Details of the events in Karshi on November 9

Type of incident

Location / Situation

Consequences

Roof collapse

One of the city buildings

Massive wooden and metal structure fell onto the road

Vehicle damage

Roadside area

Parked passenger car was crushed under the roof

Traffic accident

City thoroughfare

Moving car overturned on a slippery road

Traffic flow

Main routes

Traffic along the road was temporarily blocked, causing congestion

Warning from authorities and safety requirements

So far, official organizations have not provided additional information regarding injuries or the total amount of material damage caused by the incidents.

Emergency services and traffic safety officers are urging citizens, especially drivers and pedestrians, to remain vigilant during severe weather conditions, not to park cars under multi-story buildings, trees, or advertising banners, and to maintain a safe distance while driving on slippery roads.

KarshiKashkadaryaEmergency situationsNatural disaster
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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