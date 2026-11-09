Sadyr Japarov stated that if factories are closed, Kyrgyzstan cannot be turned into Singapore

·62·World
Sadyr Japarov stated that if factories are closed, Kyrgyzstan cannot be turned into Singapore

During an open meeting with residents of the Chuy region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sharply emphasized that it is impossible to turn the country into a modern, economically developed state without industrial enterprises and new production capacities.

At a meeting held in the city of Kara-Balta, a local resident demanded the closure of the strategic enterprise or the strengthening of filtration systems, stating that the environment is deteriorating due to the operations of the large "Junda" oil refinery (NPZ) in the area, and that health problems such as allergies, hair loss, and high blood pressure have increased among the population.

"I am not a magician": The President's refusal and arguments

The head of state firmly rejected the proposal to close the strategic industrial facility, responding to the issue from the perspective of the global economy and state interests:

  • The demand of the majority is industry and jobs: "We are unable to increase the number of factories, yet you are suggesting closing them. For six years, 90 percent of the people have been asking: 'Build factories and plants, provide jobs, turn us into Singapore.' If I don't build factories, how can I achieve this? After all, I am not a magician..." Japarov commented;

  • Factor of energy independence: The "Junda" refinery, which has been operating since 2011, is one of the key facilities in supplying Kyrgyzstan with fuel and lubricant products. The President reminded that achieving fuel independence is the foundation of state security;

  • 2 more new oil refineries will be built: In order to completely eliminate the country's external dependence on fuel imports, it is planned to build two more such large refineries in the north (in the Tokmok/Kemin area) and in the south.

Ecology and compromise: How will the problem be solved?

The President did not completely deny the environmental concerns and put forward a number of compromise decisions to protect public health without closing the enterprise:

Direction

Measures to be taken

Expected result

Medical examination

Conducting in-depth clinical examinations regarding public health

Determining the real negative impact of the factory on the human body

Possibility of relocating the enterprise

If medical findings prove harm, relocating the factory further away from residential areas

Eliminating the risk while maintaining industrial capacity

Creating a green belt

Planting many trees around the factory based on a drip irrigation system

Reducing harmful gases and dust, purifying the air

Sadyr Japarov's statement clearly demonstrated the policy of a sharp balance between industrialization and environmental safety in Kyrgyzstan. The country's leadership is showing that while prioritizing jobs and economic independence, it will follow the path of improving environmental standards through modernization.

Sadyr JaparovJunda oil refineryKyrgyzstan's economyenvironmental safety
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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