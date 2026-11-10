12 bloggers held accountable for violating advertising legislation

The Competition Committee is strengthening control over compliance with advertising legislation on social networks. Currently, advertising materials posted on the pages of 110 bloggers are being monitored daily.

According to the Committee, inspections revealed that 12 bloggers had posted advertising materials that violated the requirements of the Law "On Advertising." Administrative liability measures have been applied to them in accordance with the established legal procedure.

Furthermore, social media posts related to advertising by well-known singers, actors, actresses, and athletes are now also being regularly monitored. For this purpose, a list of public figures has been compiled.

The Competition Committee has called on advertisers, producers, and distributors, including bloggers and celebrities, to strictly adhere to legal requirements. Advertising materials must be truthful and reliable, must not mislead consumers, and must not create a false impression about a product or service.

The Committee reminded that ignorance of legal requirements or a negligent attitude toward them does not exempt one from liability.