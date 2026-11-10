Europe's new "Golden Boy": He shares his first thoughts after winning the prestigious award

·73·Sport
Europe's new "Golden Boy": He shares his first thoughts after winning the prestigious award

The new winner of the Golden Boy award, presented annually by the prestigious Italian publication Tuttosport to determine Europe's best young footballer, has been announced. According to the voting results, Pau Cubarsí, the central defender for the Catalan club FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, has been deemed worthy of this honor.

The 19-year-old talent has surpassed the strongest peers playing on the European continent, quickly securing a firm place among the brightest stars of world football.

"I am very proud of this award": The defender's first reaction

After the announcement of his victory, Pau Cubarsí expressed his gratitude to fans and experts through an official video message organized by Tuttosport:

  • Personal recognition: "I am very proud and infinitely happy to have won this prestigious award";

  • Words of gratitude: "I express my sincere gratitude to all the experts who valued my hard work and voted for me, as well as to my teammates and coaches," said the young footballer.

A season rich in titles and absolute success

Cubarsí's winning of the Golden Boy award is no coincidence — he won all the top trophies last season with both his club and national team:

  • Two trophies with Barcelona: Together with the Catalans, the defender became the champion of the Spanish La Liga and the winner of the country's Super Cup;

  • World Champion status: The 19-year-old defensive representative lifted the top prize — the World Cup gold medals — as a key starter for the Spanish national team at the 2026 World Cup;

  • Consistency this season: The footballer has not lost his high tempo this season either — he has appeared in 9 matches in La Liga, providing 2 assists despite being a defender, and has played 4 full matches in the Champions League.

Key indicators and achievements of Pau Cubarsí

Indicator / Category

Official data

Significance and recognition

Player and age

Pau Cubarsí, 19 years old

Barcelona and the Spanish national team

Award won

Golden Boy (Tuttosport)

Europe's best young footballer

National team achievement

World Champion (2026)

One of the main defenders of the World Cup

Club victories

La Liga champion, Spanish Super Cup

Absolute leader of Barcelona's defense

Current season statistics

9 matches (La Liga, 2 assists), 4 matches (UCL)

High efficiency across lines

It is a rare phenomenon in modern football for a player in a defensive position to win the Golden Boy award. Cubarsí's ability to read the game, his composure, and his skill in delivering high-quality passes are making him one of the strongest defensive anchors of the next decade.

Pau CubarsíGolden BoyBarcelonaTuttosport
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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