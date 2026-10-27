In Uzbekistan, a person who won a car in a promotion was not given the prize

·139·Society
In Uzbekistan, a person who won a car in a promotion was not given the prize

In Uzbekistan, promotions in the trade and service sectors were inspected, and cases involving the violation of consumer rights were identified. The Competition Committee reported this.

The committee examined 116 promotions and discounts at 58 trade and service points and recorded 65 violations.

Specifically, in a promotion held by the "Water Life Mineral" company in Andijan, three participants were not awarded prizes totaling 60 million soums. In Namangan, a Chevrolet Cobalt car was given to another person because a phone number was dialed incorrectly. After the committee's intervention, the car was returned to the rightful winner.

Furthermore, in some stores, discounts were displayed incorrectly, and the terms of the promotions were not fully explained.

It is reported that 59 violations have been rectified, and cases have been initiated against four entrepreneurs. Nearly 250 million soums have been recalculated in favor of consumers.

Competition CommitteeConsumer rightsWater Life MineralChevrolet Cobalt
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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