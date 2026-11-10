Woman who threw her newborn into a toilet pit in Surkhandarya sentenced to 3 years of restricted freedom

A court verdict has been issued against a 33-year-old woman in the Kumkurgan district of Surkhandarya region who threw her newborn baby into a toilet pit. She was sentenced to three years of restricted freedom.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on June 10, 2026, around 05:00 AM. The woman gave birth to a baby girl in the toilet at her parents' house and threw the infant into the pit.

In court, the woman stated that she thought the baby was stillborn. However, according to the forensic medical examination report, the child's death was caused by mechanical asphyxia resulting from the blockage of the upper respiratory tract with feces.

The woman's mother found her daughter in the toilet after the birth, having lost a significant amount of blood and in an unconscious state. An ambulance was then called, and the woman was taken to the hospital.

During the court hearing, the woman pleaded guilty and expressed remorse for her actions. The fact that she had no prior convictions, has a minor child in her care, and is currently pregnant were taken into account as mitigating circumstances.

According to the court verdict, the woman was found guilty under Article 99 of the Criminal Code — intentional murder of a newborn by the mother — and was sentenced to three years of restricted freedom. Additionally, she is prohibited from changing her place of residence without the permission of the supervisory authority and from leaving the territory of the Surkhandarya region.