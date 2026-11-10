277 fake driver's licenses uncovered in Surkhandarya: 11 individuals facing legal consequences

·57·Uzbekistan
277 fake driver's licenses uncovered in Surkhandarya: 11 individuals facing legal consequences

In the Surkhandarya region, law enforcement agencies have uncovered a major criminal network involved in circulating illegally obtained driver's licenses during operational raids.

According to the identified information, a total of 277 fake driver's licenses were discovered, fully canceled, removed from circulation, and destroyed. Appropriate accountability measures have been taken against 11 individuals suspected of organizing this illegal scheme, distributing the forged documents, and using them.

Details of the operational raid and the scale of the crime

Inspections conducted in the area to ensure road safety and prevent fraud revealed the following results:

  • Forged documents canceled: All 277 fake licenses identified were removed from databases and destroyed in accordance with current regulations;

  • Group uncovered: 11 individuals who produced the fake documents, engaged in selling them to citizens, and used the illegal licenses were apprehended, and investigative actions are underway;

  • Digitalization and control: The unified integrated databases of the Road Safety Service allow for the rapid identification of fake and forged licenses.

Key indicators regarding the situation in Surkhandarya

Indicator / Criterion

Status and details

Significance and measures

Location of the incident

Surkhandarya region

Within the framework of special raid operations

Number of fake "licenses" identified

277

All have been canceled and destroyed

Individuals held accountable

11 people

Producers, distributors, and users of the documents

Legal consequence

Criminal and administrative liability

Holders of fake licenses are deprived of the right to drive

Warning: The only legal way to obtain a driver's license

Law enforcement agencies urge citizens not to trust fake advertisements found on various social networks and Telegram groups promising to "obtain a license quickly without exams."

To avoid falling into the trap of fraudsters and becoming a direct participant in a crime, it is necessary to:

  1. Complete theoretical and practical courses at driving schools within the established timeframe;

  2. Successfully pass tests without human intervention only at official, modern, digitalized Unified Examination Centers;

  3. Obtain a legal driver's license registered by official state authorities.

Driving a vehicle with a fake license not only leads to legal punishment but also poses a serious threat to human life on the roads.

Surkhandaryafake driver's licenseRoad Safety Service
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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