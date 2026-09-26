Inspections begin in all kindergartens following the rape of a 5-year-old girl

Earlier, it was reported that sexual violence was committed against a 5-year-old pupil at a state preschool education organization in Uchkurgan district, Namangan region. Following this incident, staff at all state kindergartens in Uzbekistan began to be inspected. This was reported by the Ministry of Preschool and School Education.

According to the Ministry, a special Working Group has been established to thoroughly study the incident, as well as to review the suitability of responsible employees for their official duties.

It is noted that appropriate measures within the framework of authorized organizations will be taken against all employees and officials in the system who were connected to the incident and approached their official duties irresponsibly. It was emphasized that the punishment of the guilty parties within the framework of the law will be ensured.

At the same time, employment contracts concluded with employees suspected of being involved in this incident at the educational organization have been terminated.

In order to prevent such negative incidents from repeating in other preschool education organizations, members of the Ministry's special Working Group are currently inspecting the staff of all state kindergartens. Necessary measures are also being implemented within the framework of this process.

Recall that earlier it was reported that the warehouse manager at a kindergarten in Uchkurgan district committed sexual violence against a 5-year-old pupil.

In connection with this incident, on September 12 of this year, the Investigation Department of the Uchkurgan District Internal Affairs Department initiated a criminal case under Article 118, Part 4 (rape) and Article 112, Part 1 (threat of murder or violence) of the Criminal Code.

K.M., who is suspected of committing this crime, was detained in a procedural manner. A preventive measure in the form of detention was applied to him by the court.

At present, preliminary investigative actions on the criminal case are ongoing.