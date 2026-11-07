Lacetti driver who ran over dogs in Tashkent punished

In Tashkent, administrative measures have been taken against a Lacetti driver who ran over dogs with his car. A video capturing the driver's actions circulated on social media, sparking strong outrage among users.

According to the Road Safety Service, the incident occurred on November 3 of this year around 09:00 on one of the internal roads in the Temirkur neighborhood of the capital.

Following an investigation into the incident, an administrative report was drawn up against the driver. Measures were taken regarding his actions in accordance with the established legal procedures.