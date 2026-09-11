"$240 thousand taped to legs and fake dollars": Kazakh citizens detained at the border

Officers of the State Security Service (SSS) and customs authorities, working to protect Uzbekistan's economic security, have exposed another major conspiracy and crime chain at the country's borders. As a result of simultaneous, decisive operational measures carried out in the border areas of Tashkent region and the capital's center, the clandestine outflow of exactly 240 thousand US dollars and the introduction of fake banknotes brought from abroad into the market were thwarted. On one side were young smugglers who tried to distract border guards by taping hundreds of thousands of dollars to their legs, while on the other was the resilience of real operatives who exposed masked counterfeiters and protected the economy. So, what happened at the "Navoi" border post, who intended to put fake dollars brought from Turkey into circulation, and how was this destructive scheme stopped?

Border exposure and the counterfeit money chain

Intense special operations carried out in several directions shattered the criminal plans:

Clash at the "Navoi" post: Kazakh citizens attempting to illegally take foreign currency out to a neighboring country were stopped at the "Navoi" border customs post located in Tashkent district of Tashkent region;

Wealth taped to legs: During the inspection, it was revealed that two young men, born in 2005 and 2009, had tightly bound 160 thousand dollars to the calf area of one's leg and 80 thousand dollars to the other's using adhesive tape;

Counterfeit currency trade in the capital: In another operation conducted by the SSS Tashkent City Department, citizens from Kibray (born in 1999) and Yunusabad (born in 1997) districts were detained with material evidence while trying to sell 8,400 fake dollars brought from Turkey to an undercover buyer for 3,800 dollars;

Inevitability of the law: Criminal cases were promptly initiated over both instances and investigative actions were launched.

The underground network poisoning the economy

Behind these criminal schemes lay the actions of underground networks that ignored state borders and tried to acquire easy wealth:

Involving youth in crime: The attempt by teenagers born in 2005 and even 2009 to cross the border with such a large amount of funds indicates that larger smuggling networks and masterminds stand behind them;

The threat of flooding the market with fake money: The spread of high-quality fake foreign currency brought from abroad could lead to ordinary merchants, entrepreneurs, and the population becoming victims of fraud and to the destabilization of the national economy;

The plan to set a trap for security posts: Criminals tried to test the vigilance of the system by taping money to their legs or selling it to undercover buyers at cheap prices.

Vigilance of border sentinels

The observation and analysis conducted by SSS and customs officers in complex conditions exposed any cunning moves by the criminals:

Professional control and X-ray vision: Customs officers instantly noticed the movements, psychology, and suspicious behavior of the individuals who had bound money to their legs and directed them to a thorough personal inspection;

Decisive operational trap for the conspiracy: Operational officers who tracked down the group intending to distribute the fake money detained them at the exact moment of handing over the money, flawlessly sealing the evidence;

Oath to the Motherland: Standing vigilant from dawn to night at busy posts where thousands of passengers and cargoes pass every day, and saving national wealth from being looted is the high duty of industry employees.

"State security and the inviolability of borders are not just a service — they are an unbreakable shield protecting the peace and financial stability of every citizen," law enforcement analysts note.

National security milestone and a harsh lesson

These two major operations served as a harsh lesson for any individual who has taken the path of illegal income and smuggling. The outflow of actual funds totaling 240 thousand dollars was stopped, and the plan to swindle the population through fake dollars was ruined. And the guards who dedicated their lives and resilience to border security proved once again that they are the true guardians of the country's economic independence.

In your opinion, since even teenagers born in 2009 have begun to be involved in transporting hundreds of thousands of dollars across the border, what kind of punishment should be given to the real "masterminds" standing behind such illegal networks? What should ordinary citizens pay more attention to in order to protect themselves from incoming fake money? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article reflecting the success of the operatives who protected economic security with all your loved ones!