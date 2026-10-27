Driver born in 2006 dies in traffic accident in Shahrisabz — details of the incident

·46·Society
Driver born in 2006 dies in traffic accident in Shahrisabz — details of the incident

A tragic traffic accident resulting in the death of a young driver has occurred in the Shahrisabz district of the Kashkadarya region. A VAZ-2105 vehicle traveling at night lost control and crashed violently into a tree on the side of the road.

The 20-year-old driver, who sustained severe injuries from the impact, passed away at the hospital despite the efforts of medical staff. Photos taken at the scene show the severity of the collision.

How did the tragedy happen?

According to the details of the incident:

  • Time and location: The accident occurred on October 26, 2026, at approximately 23:30 in the territory of the Katta Novqat citizens' assembly in the Shahrisabz district;

  • Loss of control: A citizen born in 2006 (20 years old) was driving a VAZ-2105 when he lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway;

  • Powerful collision: The vehicle struck a sturdy tree on the roadside head-on at high speed; the impact completely crushed the car's hood and engine compartment;

  • Medical assistance: Although the driver was immediately transported to a nearby medical facility, it was impossible to save his life due to the severe injuries sustained.

The issue of speed and safety at night

Road safety experts emphasize that when driving at night, especially in populated areas and on unlit streets, special attention should be paid to the following factors:

  • Limited visibility: Poor visibility of the road surface and roadside obstacles at night requires a significant reduction in speed;

  • Age and experience factor: Lack of experience in handling vehicles in unexpected situations, common among young people who have recently received their driver's licenses, often leads to tragedies;

  • Do not exceed the speed limit: Adhering to the speed limit is the only guarantee for maintaining braking distance in sudden hazardous situations.

Details of the traffic accident in Shahrisabz

Indicators

Incident data

Date and time of the incident

October 26, 2026, approximately 23:30

Location of the incident

Kashkadarya region, Shahrisabz district, Katta Novqat MFY

Vehicle model

VAZ-2105 (white)

Driver

Citizen born in 2006 (20 years old)

Cause of collision

Loss of control and striking a tree on the roadside

Consequence

The driver died in the hospital due to severe injuries sustained

KashkadaryaShahrisabzTraffic accidentVAZ-2105
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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