Horrific incident in Samarkand: Man buried alive dies after 28 days in a coma

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Horrific incident in Samarkand: Man buried alive dies after 28 days in a coma

A 32-year-old man who was brutally beaten and buried alive by a group of individuals in the Payariq district of the Samarkand region has passed away after spending 28 days in a coma at the hospital. This was reported by the "Millar" program.

It is reported that a man named Sherbek was returning home from a restaurant with an acquaintance when their path was blocked by a white Spark car. The individuals who got out of the car struck Sherbek on the head with a metal rod and also beat his acquaintance.

Following this, the man, who had sustained severe injuries, was forcibly put into the car and taken to an uninhabited area. He was found in critical condition buried under soil about three kilometers away from the neighborhood center.

The victim's brother stated that his brother had been struck with metal rods and concrete blocks, and that they had even attempted to strangle him with a wire. At the hospital, more than three liters of blood were drained from the man's lungs.

After Sherbek's death, the criminal case was reclassified under Article 104, Part 3, Clause "d" of the Criminal Code.

Currently, a preventive measure of detention has been applied to the suspects. Investigation activities regarding the incident are being continued by the Investigative Department under the Regional Department of Internal Affairs. The details of the conflict that led to the attack have not yet been disclosed.

PayariqSamarkandCriminal caseDIA
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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