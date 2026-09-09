New regulations against free bus rides come into force (video)

·1·Society
New regulations against free bus rides come into force (video)

Measures against traveling on public transport without paying the fare have been tightened. Starting from September 1, 2026, every passenger boarding a bus is required to pay the established fare. Anyone who fails to make the payment will be classified as a ticketless passenger.

Although the new regulations aim to strengthen compliance with the law, their practical application and the amount of the fine are raising various questions among the public.

Most importantly, the mindset of "taking a free ride just this once" on a bus may now turn into an additional problem for the passenger.

1. What is the main requirement for a passenger boarding a bus?

The essence of the new rule is simple: anyone using bus services must pay the set fare.

If the payment is not made, the passenger is considered to be traveling without a ticket.

Complying with the legal requirement is an important duty for both the passenger and the public transport system.

First and foremost, this requirement is intended to ensure order and accurate accounting within the transport system.

2. Why are the new regulations causing public discontent?

The issue lies less in the legal requirement itself and more in the amount of the fine and the mechanism for applying it, which raise several questions.

In particular, it is important to know how a passenger's rights are protected when technical malfunctions, disruptions in the payment system, or other objective circumstances occur.

The main questions for the public are:

  • what is the amount of the fine?

  • in what situations is the fine applied?

  • what should a passenger do if the payment system is not working?

  • who is right in disputed situations with the controller?

  • what are the opportunities to appeal the fine?

Therefore, alongside the rule itself, a transparent and understandable mechanism for its implementation is of crucial importance.

3. A balance is needed between legal requirements and public interests

Timely fare payment is important to foster a culture of using public transport.

After all, the stable operation of the transport system depends to a certain extent on the revenues collected from passengers.

However, along with tightening regulations, the rights and interests of passengers must also be taken into account.

In a fair system, a passenger should:

  1. clearly know how to pay the fare;

  2. have the opportunity to confirm that the payment has been made;

  3. know the mechanism for registering technical issues if they arise;

  4. have the opportunity to file a complaint if they believe an unjustified fine has been applied.

4. The most controversial issue — the fine

Having a penalty mechanism to ensure payment discipline in public transport is understandable.

However, the effectiveness of a punishment is determined not only by its amount, but also by whether it is applied fairly and uniformly.

If a passenger deliberately avoids paying the fare, it is natural for measures to be taken against them in accordance with the established procedure.

Nevertheless, treating a citizen who could not pay due to a technical malfunction or a payment system glitch the same as someone who deliberately rides for free can raise issues of fairness.

5. What will the new regulations change?

The primary goal of the regulations taking effect on September 1, 2026, is to increase payment discipline on buses.

As a result, stricter monitoring of fare payments and a firmer stance on ticketless travel are expected to take shape.

However, the true effectiveness of the system will be evaluated not by a single indicator, but by several factors:

  • passengers' awareness of the legal requirements;

  • stable operation of the payment system;

  • transparency of monitoring;

  • justified application of fines;

  • ensuring citizens' right to appeal.

Conclusion: rules are important, but fairness is too

Paying the bus fare is a passenger's obligation. Compliance with this requirement is necessary for the normal functioning of the public transport system.

However, merely tightening regulations is not enough.

The most critical issue is that the fines system must be equally understandable, transparent, and fair for both the passenger and the transport organization.

Only then can the new regulations transform from a mere punitive measure for the public into an effective mechanism that enhances order and responsibility in public transport.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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