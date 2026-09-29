Secret online casino network exposed in Tashkent: $4 million and 60 thousand victims

The activities of a major transnational criminal group that organized illegal gambling under the guise of computer technology consulting services have been thwarted in Tashkent. During a special operational event conducted by employees of the Cybersecurity Center (Department) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, an online casino call center operating secretly in one of the modern business centers in the "Cholpon" mahalla of Yashnabad district was exposed. According to law enforcement agencies, the criminal group managed to attract about 60,000 citizens from Uzbekistan and a number of Middle East countries to various online gambling platforms.

Hundreds of employees, consisting of operators, supervisors, cashiers, and analysts, worked in this illegal structure based on a clear hierarchy. During the special operation, special encrypted communication channels, servers, and countless technical equipment were confiscated. According to preliminary investigations, nearly 4 million US dollars were circulated through this illegal network in just the last six months.

"IT mask, 60 thousand users, and 4 million dollars": 5 key points of the operational action

The most important official facts regarding the illegal online casino network exposed in Yashnabad:

Online casino disguised as IT consulting: The group officially masqueraded as a computer technology service firm while actually managing gambling platforms;

Secret headquarters in a business center: The secret offices were located in a business center building in the "Cholpon" mahalla of Yashnabad district;

International audience of 60 thousand people: Citizens not only from Uzbekistan but also from a number of Middle East countries were attracted to the network;

4,000,000 dollar turnover in half a year: Over the past 6 months, more than 4 million dollars of gamblers' funds were laundered and transferred through this system;

Physical evidence confiscated and a case opened: Operational officers seized servers, computers, bank cards, and cash, and officially initiated a criminal case regarding the situation.

Classification of illegal online casino activities and indicators in Tashkent

Analysis of the structure, technical armament, and scale of the exposed criminal scheme:

Indicators and analysis criteria Recorded official evidence and parameters Masked official activity Computer technology and software consulting Actual illegal direction Management and promotion of online casinos and internet gambling Location address Business center in "Cholpon" mahalla, Yashnabad district, Tashkent city Scale of attracted citizens Nearly 60,000 individuals from Uzbekistan and Middle Eastern countries Financial turnover volume Approximately 4 million US dollars over the last 6 months Internal structure and staff Operators, cashiers, supervisors, IT analysts, and promoters Technologies used Special software, encrypted communication channels, secret servers Confiscated physical evidence Server equipment, computers, phones, SIM and bank cards, cash

Cybersecurity and legal expertise: Why are online casinos a serious threat to society?

Conclusions of cybersecurity experts, lawyers, and economists:

"The dangerous trend of masked IT offices": It is not new for criminal groups to operate under the guise of legal IT companies, outsourcing, or consulting firms; such schemes are attempts to evade inspections and legalize foreign currency proceeds as payments allegedly for programming services; however, the MIA's cyber units' traffic and financial flow monitoring system makes it possible to quickly expose such tricks;

"The outflow of millions of dollars and family tragedies": The circulation of 4 million dollars in 6 months means not only illegal capital movement, but also the tragedies of thousands of families, debt bondage, and social crisis; gambling tempts young people with the illusion of quick and easy money, ruining their economic and mental lives;

Encrypted channels and transnational risk: The group's entry into Middle Eastern markets and the use of closed networks indicate that international syndicates may be behind this network; this requires strengthening cooperation in cyberspace not only nationally, but also coordinated with international police systems (Interpol).

How do you think control over business centers and bank transactions should be strengthened to uproot online casinos and gambling networks operating secretly under the guise of IT companies? What practical measures do you think should be taken to protect young people falling victim to internet gambling propaganda? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this important analysis urging caution against fraud and cybercrimes with your loved ones!