20-year-old man dies after crashing car into a tree

A traffic accident in the Shahrisabz district of the Kashkadarya region has resulted in the death of a 20-year-old driver.

According to the regional Department of Public Safety's Traffic Police, the incident occurred on October 26 at approximately 11:30 PM on a local road passing through the "Katta Novqat" neighborhood.

The young man, born in 2006, lost control of his VAZ-2105 vehicle and collided with a tree on the side of the road. Despite being rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, doctors were unable to save his life.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident under Part 2 of Article 266 of the Criminal Code. Investigation is currently underway.