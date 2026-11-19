39 million soums stolen from bank cards in Denau: suspect apprehended
In the Denau district of the Surkhandarya region, a suspect has been apprehended for the unauthorized withdrawal of a total of 38 million 946 thousand soums from citizens' bank cards. This was reported by the Department for Combating Cybercrime.
It is reported that during operational activities and technical investigations conducted by officers of the Cybercrime Combatting Department of the Internal Affairs, several cases involving the unauthorized withdrawal of funds from the bank cards of residents in the Denau district were identified.
As a result of the investigations, it was revealed that a total of 38 million 946 thousand soums had been withdrawn from the bank cards of citizens living in various neighborhoods. A resident of Bukhara suspected of being involved in these cases was identified and taken into custody.
Operational investigative measures are currently underway to determine if the individual is involved in other similar crimes.
It is noted that these cases were identified within the framework of the nationwide "Safe and Healthy Country" operational-preventive event and the "Cyberculture Awareness Month."
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