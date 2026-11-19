In the Denau district of the Surkhandarya region, a suspect has been apprehended for the unauthorized withdrawal of a total of 38 million 946 thousand soums from citizens' bank cards. This was reported by the Department for Combating Cybercrime.

It is reported that during operational activities and technical investigations conducted by officers of the Cybercrime Combatting Department of the Internal Affairs, several cases involving the unauthorized withdrawal of funds from the bank cards of residents in the Denau district were identified.