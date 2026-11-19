Who greets leaders during state visits is considered one of the important aspects of diplomatic protocol. Therefore, this difference did not escape the attention of the media and observers.

The difference in the welcoming ceremonies for the two leaders set the first impression. While Vladimir Putin was greeted by high-ranking Chinese official Cai Qi, Donald Trump was personally welcomed at the airport by Xi Jinping.

Although these situations may seem like simple protocol details, every action, gesture, and symbolic sign carries special significance in meetings involving the leaders of major powers.

At an international summit held in China, Xi Jinping's differing treatment of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump drew media attention. The differences in the welcoming ceremonies, national anthems, positioning in the group photo, and seating at the gala dinner became the most discussed details in the diplomatic environment.

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2. "The Nutcracker" played for Putin, the US national anthem for Trump

The musical welcome at the summit hall also caused discussion. When Putin entered the hall, music from Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" ballet was played.

Trump's arrival was observed differently: the US national anthem was performed in his honor.

The difference between the two cases further increased interest in the summit's protocol details.

3. Putin was positioned separately in the group photo

A notable scene was also observed in the group photo of the three heads of state. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping stood side by side, while Vladimir Putin was placed separately from them.

The circulated video shows Xi Jinping and Trump gesturing to the Russian president where to stand.

This clip caused discussions on social media. However, the positioning in the photo alone is not enough to draw firm conclusions about the relations between the three countries.

4. Putin and Trump did not sit at the same table at the gala dinner

At the gala dinner held within the framework of the summit, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump were placed at different tables. For this reason, the two presidents did not have the opportunity to converse with each other.

This was reported by the Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

Even small details receive great attention in diplomacy

These four situations, from the airport welcome to the positioning in the group photo, became the most discussed details of the summit.

Of course, it is not correct to interpret every difference in diplomatic protocol as a precise indicator of political relations. However, it is natural for such symbolic details to attract the attention of the international community during meetings involving leaders of major powers.

Xi Jinping's differing approach to welcoming Putin and Trump has further intensified discussions surrounding China's relations with the two major powers.