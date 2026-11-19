In the Czech capital, Prague, 46 people sustained injuries of varying severity following a head-on collision between two trains. Among the injured are 16 foreign nationals. Both train conductors were seriously injured. So far, there have been no reports of fatalities resulting from the accident.

The incident occurred during the morning rush hour, at approximately 07:00 local time. The trains collided on a bridge located near the main railway station in the city center. Authorities stated that the trains were traveling at a relatively low speed within the city limits.

Czech Minister of Transport Ivan Bednarjik stated in comments to local media that the exact cause of the incident is not yet known. According to him, it is too early to conclude whether the accident was caused by a technical malfunction or human error. However, preliminary information suggests that one of the trains may have moved despite a red signal.

The minister announced that the goal is to thoroughly investigate the details of the incident and take necessary measures to further improve railway transport safety.

Rescue services spent nearly two hours evacuating all passengers who were on the trains. Photos from the scene show rescuers carrying the injured out on stretchers.

The Prague Police Department reported that the rescue operation has concluded. An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances that led to the train collision.