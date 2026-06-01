Arne Slot sends an emotional farewell letter to Liverpool fans

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Arne Slot sends an emotional farewell letter to Liverpool fans

Following his unexpected departure as Liverpool manager, Arne Slot shared a heartfelt farewell with the Anfield faithful. Although the Dutch tactician led the team to their 20th league title and secured Champions League qualification, a fifth-place finish this season prompted a firm decision from the club's hierarchy. Slot leaves Merseyside with his head held high after two brilliant and challenging years. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an open letter to the fans, Slot spoke about the responsibility and excitement of walking under the famous sign in the Anfield tunnel. "I felt the responsibility to live up to this club's 134-year history. Our goal was always to win and bring success to the world-famous Anfield crowd. Change is part of football, but I am sure this club will continue to make its fans proud," the coach wrote.

Slot's first season was legendary. He won the Premier League title with Liverpool ahead of schedule, giving fans unforgettable joy after a 35-year wait. The trophy lift at a packed Anfield on May 25, 2025, and the parade with a million people in the streets will remain the highlight of his tenure.

In his letter, the coach expressed confidence in the team's new generation. He noted that the young players who feel the responsibility of wearing the Liverpool shirt will further strengthen the club's foundation. Slot also highlighted that he was amazed not only by the sporting achievements but also by the unity and resilience shown by the fans during various social events in the city.

LiverpoolArne SlotPremier LeagueFootballTransfers
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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