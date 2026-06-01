Uzbekistan Youth Team Triumphs at Asian Cup

Our country's sports arenas have once again hosted a major and thrilling international competition. The prestigious Cadet and Junior Asian Cup in judo, held in memory of talented wrestler Uchqun Murodov, has concluded. On the final day of the 'Cadet and Junior Asian Cup Tashkent 2026' international tournament held in our capital, our young heavyweight judokas defended our country's honor with dignity, ending the competition on a high note.

This is a moment of true pride and honor for fans of Uzbek sports! Stay tuned to our page as we provide a detailed look at our representatives' historic overall victory, the rankings of neighboring countries, and the list of all winners and medalists who stood on the podium on the second day of the competition!

Absolute dominance on the Tashkent tatami!

According to official information provided by the Judo Federation of Uzbekistan, this continental championship was very successful and productive for our representatives. Following a successful performance in the cadet category, our youth team left no chance for their rivals, taking a clear lead in both the quality and quantity of medals.

At the end of the competition, the medal tally for the top three and leading delegations looked as follows:

1st place: Uzbekistan — 9 gold, 9 silver, and 15 bronze (total 33 medals and absolute champions in the overall team standings!).

2nd place: Kyrgyzstan — 2 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze (honorable vice-champions of the tournament).

3rd place: Tajikistan — 1 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze (completing the top three).

Additionally, the national teams of neighboring Kazakhstan (1 gold, 1 silver, 6 bronze) and Russia (1 gold, 1 bronze) also produced one continental champion each.

Victorious judokas of the second day

The final day of the competition was filled with intense and uncompromising bouts among heavyweight boys and girls. The full list of athletes who took the top spots on the podium is shown in the table below:

Weight Category 🥇 Gold (1st place) 🥈 Silver (2nd place) 🥉 Bronze (3rd place) BOYS -81 kg Yerali Keneskan (Kazakhstan) Mustafo Shermahmatov (Uzbekistan) Kamronbek Qodirov (Uzbekistan)

Bekzod O‘ktamov (Uzbekistan) -90 kg Daniyar Melisov (Kyrgyzstan) Hamza Ardasheri (Tajikistan) Pansher Mo‘minov (Tajikistan)

Shahzod Shukurov (Uzbekistan) -100 kg Beksultan Aytmatov (Kyrgyzstan) Ismoil Burxonov (Tajikistan) Daut Poltushev (Kyrgyzstan)

Berikbol Jumanbekov (Kazakhstan) +100 kg Fazliddin Rafiqov (Uzbekistan) Iskandar Mamayusupov (Uzbekistan) Alibek Durdiyev (Uzbekistan)

Denis Kuligin (Russia) GIRLS -70 kg Durdona Tursunova (Uzbekistan) Guldana ... Marlen (Kazakhstan) Uldana Xojanazarova (Kazakhstan)

Nigina Saparboyeva (Uzbekistan) -78 kg Kristina Konovalova (Russia) Akmarjan Turdajiyeva (Kyrgyzstan) Shoira Aminova (Uzbekistan)

Ishrup Narang (India) +78 kg Zarina Bobonazarova (Uzbekistan) Yulliana Shubladze (Uzbekistan) Nafisa Rajapova (Uzbekistan)

Guldana Tengelbayeva (Kazakhstan)

Golden double: In particular, the gold medals won with skill by Fazliddin Rafiqov in the boys' heaviest weight category (+100 kg), and Durdona Tursunova (-70 kg) and Zarina Bobonazarova (+78 kg) in the girls' competition, once again proved the strength of the Uzbek judo school.

We sincerely congratulate all our compatriots, our young champions, and their mentors on these glorious victories on the Tashkent tatami! We wish for such high results to continue in future major Olympic Games.

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