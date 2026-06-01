Australia's final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup announced

The excitement for the next football festival, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is building up across European and global pitches. Participants have begun preparing their weapons for the upcoming intense battles. Specifically, Tony Popovic, head coach of the 'Socceroos'—the Australian national team representing the Asian continent with their unique fighting style—has officially announced the final list of top players heading to the tournament.

Packed with stars seasoned on the pitches of England, Italy, the Netherlands, and America, this squad is ready to put on a real show this year! Stay tuned to our page as we introduce you to Australia's experienced leaders, young talents, and the details of their very interesting and uncompromising group!

A blend of experience and youth: The main strength of the 'Socceroos'

Head coach Tony Popovic has aimed to balance vast experience with youthful energy when selecting the squad for this responsible tournament. The team's backbone consists of long-time goalkeeper and leader Mat Ryan (Levante), defensive anchor Harry Souttar (Leicester), and stars like Jackson Irvine (St. Pauli) and the experienced Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), who stand out for their intelligent play in midfield.

Additionally, promising youngsters like Nestori Irankunda, representing the English club Watford, and Cristian Volpato, from the Italian club Sassuolo, are determined to make their mark at this year's World Cup.

A serious test across the ocean: Following the draw, the Australian national team has been placed in a very attractive and competitive group. To secure a spot in the next round, the 'Socceroos' will face fierce competition on the pitch against one of the tournament hosts, the proud USA, the spirited Turkey , which has established its status in Europe, and the resilient South American side capable of delivering surprises, Paraguay .

Full and official roster of the Australian national team for the 2026 World Cup

You can examine the full squad of the Australian national team, heading out with the desire to conquer the World Cup and delight their fans, in detail via the special table below:

Positions Players and their respective clubs Goalkeepers Patrick Beach (Melbourne City), Paul Izzo (Randers), Mat Ryan (Levante). Defenders Aziz Behich (Melbourne City), Jordan Bos (Feyenoord), Cameron Burgess (Swansea), Alessandro Circati (Parma), Milos Degenek (APOEL), Jason Geria (Albirex Niigata), Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids), Kayne Troyun (New York City), Harry Souttar (Leicester). Midfielders Jacob Italiano (GAK), Cameron Devlin (Hearts), Ajdin Hrustic (Heracles), Jackson Irvine (St. Pauli), Connor Metcalfe (St. Pauli), Aiden O'Neill (New York City), Paul Okon-Engstler (Sydney), Cristian Volpato (Sassuolo), Nestori Irankunda (Watford), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Awer Mabil (Castellón). Forwards Nishan Velupillay (Melbourne Victory), Mohamed Toure (Norwich), Tete Yengi (Machida Zelvia).

As the roster shows, Australia will be a very uncomfortable and serious obstacle for any opponent this year. Physically strong and fast, this team will undoubtedly provide real intrigue in the group.

We wish these resilient representatives of the Asian continent and all participants the best of luck in this magnificent football festival. Keep following the hottest, most exciting, and pleasant news from the world of football with us, dear fans!