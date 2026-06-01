Is Florian Wirtz joining Chelsea? Fabrizio Romano clarifies the sensational rumors

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Is Florian Wirtz joining Chelsea? Fabrizio Romano clarifies the sensational rumors

Rumors about Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz reuniting with his former coach Xabi Alonso at Chelsea have caused a stir in the football world. Despite the Germany international, who was signed from the Bundesliga for a record fee, failing to meet expectations in his debut season at Liverpool, he remains on the radar of Premier League giants. This is reported by Goal.com .

Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano clarified the situation on his YouTube channel. According to reports, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso wanted to sign the 23-year-old playmaker with whom he achieved success at Bayer Leverkusen. However, Romano emphasized that there are currently no official negotiations between the Stamford Bridge side and Liverpool.

Despite rumors that Liverpool is ready to sell their number 7 for £116 million, the club's management continues to show faith in the player. Romano added: "Florian Wirtz will not leave Liverpool this summer. His relationship with Xabi Alonso is excellent, but there is no official contact at the moment. Chelsea is currently looking for different types of players."

Wirtz made 49 appearances for the Merseyside club last season, recording 7 goals and 10 assists. Although he struggled to adapt to the physical demands of English football, Anfield officials believe he will return to his best form from Germany after a full pre-season.

Under new head coach Andoni Iraola, Liverpool is expected to play a more aggressive, high-intensity style of football. How Florian Wirtz fits into this system and whether his technical skills suit the new approach remains one of the key questions for the upcoming season.

Florian WirtzLiverpoolChelseaXabi AlonsoTransfer
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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