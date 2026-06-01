The preparations of the Uzbekistan national team ahead of the World Cup have begun to attract the attention of not only our country but also international media. The Canadian broadcaster CBC News prepared a special report on the arrival of the Uzbek players in Edmonton and the fans who welcomed them.

Honestly, it was hard to imagine such a scene a few years ago. Who would have thought that a major channel like CBC News would report on the Uzbekistan national team? Now, on the eve of the World Cup, Uzbek football is becoming visible on the international stage. This is not just a report; it is another sign that Uzbek football has reached a new level.

The Uzbekistan national team received a warm welcome at Edmonton airport. As seen in the video, fans greeted the team with our national flag, footballs, gifts featuring UFA emblems, and traditional attire. The presence of children waiting for the players with the Uzbekistan flag added a special touch of sincerity to the event.

The CBC News report featured the caption: “Uzbekistan soccer fans welcome team to Edmonton for friendly match.” This alone shows the interest in the match in Canada. It is worth noting that not only Uzbeks but also our Kyrgyz and Tajik brothers participated in welcoming our national team. This scene once again demonstrated that the peoples of Central Asia are also close through sports.

The footage shows the Kyrgyzstan flag alongside the Uzbekistan flag. Women in traditional clothing, children holding flags, and families waiting for the players—all of this carries more meaning than just a simple sports match. For compatriots abroad and representatives of neighboring nations, the arrival of our national team has turned into a real celebration.

Abbosbek Fayzullayev also appeared in the report. It was previously announced that he expressed his gratitude on behalf of the players for the fans' attention. The young star's participation in the Edmonton welcome ceremony, with the Uzbekistan flag waving behind him, was a very touching moment for the fans.

Sasha Raimova, President of the Uzbek-Canadian Association, also shared her thoughts in the CBC News report. Her appearance in traditional dress and her efforts to convey the atmosphere surrounding the Uzbekistan national team to the general public demonstrate the activity of the Uzbek diaspora abroad. Such initiatives provide moral support to our national team, making the players feel they are not alone even on long trips.

The Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton was also highlighted in the report. The Uzbekistan national team will play its next test match at the stadium, where Canadian flags are waving. This match is considered one of the important preparation stages for Fabio Cannavaro's squad before the World Cup.

The friendly match between Uzbekistan and Canada will kick off at 06:00 Tashkent time on June 2. Despite the early hour, it is clear that football fans in our country are looking forward to this clash with great interest. Because the atmosphere around the national team today is completely different: there is confidence, hope, and most importantly, the history of reaching the World Cup.

This report revealed another important truth. Uzbek football is no longer just a topic for domestic fans. Our national team is stepping onto the international stage, foreign channels are covering it, and fans abroad are greeting them at airports with flags. This is a scene typical of big football.

Of course, the result on the pitch is the most important thing. But football is not just about the scoreline. It is emotion, unity, national pride, and a force that unites millions of people. The welcome ceremony in Edmonton proved exactly that.

Now all attention is focused on the match against Canada. Fans expect a brave, disciplined, and confident performance from Fabio Cannavaro's players. This warm welcome in Edmonton will certainly serve as additional motivation for the players.

The Uzbekistan national team is now stepping onto the big stage. The CBC News report will remain one of the symbolic events on this path. Because these frames clearly say one thing: Uzbek football is now in the world's spotlight.