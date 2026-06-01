Arsenal ready to sell Gabriel Jesus and three other stars

·79·Sport
Arsenal ready to sell Gabriel Jesus and three other stars

Mikel Arteta is planning a major overhaul of the Arsenal squad during the summer transfer window. The club's management intends to show great ambition to maintain the team's high-level status. After the defeat in the Champions League final, the need to bring new blood to the Emirates Stadium has become clear. For this reason, Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus could be sold for £18 million. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal has set a surprisingly low price for Jesus. The 29-year-old forward will be allowed to leave North London if a suitable offer arrives. This is seen as a strategic move by Arteta to make the attacking line more efficient. Not only Jesus, but key players such as Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Ben White could also leave the team if serious offers are received.

After the final against Paris Saint-Germain, Arteta emphasized that the club must not stand still. According to the coach, very smart and quick decisions must be made to reach the next level. Arsenal is currently aiming to strengthen four key positions: left wing, a new number nine striker, right-back, and central midfield.

The club is conducting an extensive search in the transfer market. Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas, Newcastle players Tino Livramento and Sandro Tonali are on Arsenal's radar. The situation regarding Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford is also being monitored by the London club. If Rashford leaves Spain due to financial issues, Arsenal is expected to be the primary option for him.

ArsenalGabriel JesusTransfersPremier LeagueMikel Arteta
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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