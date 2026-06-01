Why is Marcus Rashford training at the Inter Miami facility?

England national team forward Marcus Rashford is continuing his preparations for the World Cup in the USA. The player has begun training at the state-of-the-art Inter Miami facility, used by Lionel Messi and the MLS winners, ahead of the tournament. Following instructions from national team head coach Thomas Tuchel, Rashford started his work earlier than his teammates to acclimatize to the Florida heat. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Thomas Tuchel had recommended that his 26-man squad spend their break in American time zones. This is considered important for adjusting to the climatic conditions of the upcoming World Cup. According to studies, a quarter of the World Cup matches are expected to be played in temperatures above 26 degrees. For this reason, Rashford chose to undergo individual preparation in humid Miami.

Rashford is working under the supervision of a personal trainer at the Inter Miami complex, which is owned by David Beckham. Interestingly, he shared a photo on social media with his trainer wearing a Manchester United kit. This indicates that despite his spell in Spain, the player has not severed ties with his club. He has been honing his skills privately with Colin Little since 2016.

The forward's future remains a subject of intense discussion. Having spent last season on loan at Barcelona, Rashford was praised by Deco for adapting well to Hansi Flick's system. However, the Catalan club is hesitant to trigger his £26 million release clause due to financial difficulties.

Barcelona's management is attempting to lower Rashford's transfer fee after spending £70 million on Anthony Gordon. Meanwhile, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, who is closely monitoring the situation, is said to be considering a move for the player to strengthen his attacking line.