Katie McCabe joins Chelsea as a free agent

·57·Sport
Katie McCabe joins Chelsea as a free agent

Chelsea Women have pulled off one of the most sensational moves of the summer transfer window by signing Arsenal captain Katie McCabe, one of their main rivals in the Women's Super League. The Republic of Ireland captain joined the "Blues" as a free agent following the expiration of her contract with the fellow London club. This is reported by Goal.com .

The 30-year-old experienced defender has signed a contract with Chelsea until June 2029, with an option to extend the deal for a further year. McCabe, considered one of the most consistent players in European football, is expected to become a key figure in the team's pursuit of silverware at Kingsmeadow.

McCabe, who spent nearly a decade at Arsenal and made over 300 appearances, emphasized that she is opening a new chapter in her career with this transfer. "This is a new stage I am ready for. I am eager to give my all for the Chelsea fans and step onto the Stamford Bridge pitch as a home player," the footballer told the club's official website.

With Arsenal, McCabe won the English league title, the FA Cup, and the Women's Champions League in 2025. She was also named the club's Player of the Year in 2021 and 2023. Her family ties to the West London club add a special significance to this transfer.

Internationally, Katie McCabe is a true leader. As the youngest captain in the history of the Republic of Ireland national team, she has scored 34 goals in 105 appearances. She scored her country's first-ever goal at the 2023 World Cup and became the first Irish female footballer to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

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