Parma completes permanent transfer of Benjamin Cremaschi

Former Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi will continue his career in Italy. The Serie A side Parma has activated the purchase option in the player's loan agreement. According to reports, the transfer cost the Italian club approximately $5 million (€4 million). This is reported by Goal.com .

The talented American player moved to Italy last September. However, due to injuries and fitness issues, he made only 9 appearances for Parma. A serious knee injury (meniscus) suffered in March forced him to end his current season early.

Benjamin Cremaschi, a product of the Inter Miami academy, was named the best young player in the USA last season. He has also made three appearances for the US national team. His permanent transfer is expected to provide Inter Miami with additional financial flexibility for squad building.

The relationship between Cremaschi and Inter Miami had soured following the player's critical comments regarding the tactics of former coach Javier Mascherano. The central midfielder was unhappy with his lack of playing time and emphasized that he needed more minutes on the pitch to reach a higher level.

According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the Parma management continues to believe in the player's potential and hopes he will become one of the team's key figures after recovering from his injury.