Middle East in flames: US strikes Iran for the sixth consecutive night

The US Armed Forces have carried out another series of major military strikes against several strategic and infrastructure facilities within Iranian territory. While Washington maintains that these attacks are aimed at weakening Iran's military capabilities, Tehran has announced retaliatory strikes against US military facilities in the region.

Zamin.uz provides details on this conflict, which has further fueled the flames of war between the two nations.

The sixth night: Geography of strikes and civilian casualties

According to information provided by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the new airstrikes began on July 16, marking the sixth consecutive night of US military operations within Iranian territory.

Although the military states that the goal of the strikes is to limit Iran's combat capabilities, Iran's state-run Press TV channel claims that the strikes have caused serious damage not only to military but also to civilian infrastructure.

Damaged and targeted facilities:

Bridges: Three important bridges in the Hormozgan province have been destroyed.

Residential areas: Residential areas in the city of Bandar Abbas have been hit.

Energy: An electrical substation located on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf was targeted.

Airports: Missiles landed near the airports of Bandar Abbas and Iranshahr.

Surroundings of nuclear facilities: Strong explosions were reported around the city of Bushehr, where Iran's only civilian nuclear power plant is located.

Casualties: According to initial data from the Iranian side, at least 3 people have been killed and another 15 citizens have sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of these attacks.

Tehran's retaliatory strike: US base in Bahrain targeted

Following the attacks, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in coordination with the country's army, launched a retaliatory operation against US military facilities located in the Middle East region.

According to the Tasnim news agency, citing military sources:

Iranian attack drones struck the Sakhir Air Base located in Bahrain .

As a result of the attack, US military helicopters and reconnaissance aircraft at the base were targeted.

Against the backdrop of these clashes, neighboring countries have also been placed on high alert. In particular, the Kuwaiti army announced that it has mobilized its air defense systems to intercept Iranian missiles and drones. Bahraini officials have activated emergency sirens in the country.

The collapse of the peace treaty: Chronology of events

The following table shows how the short-lived peace between the two countries turned into an armed conflict:

Date Event June 17 A framework agreement was signed between the US and Iran to cease hostilities and lift the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. June 25 An Iranian drone attacked a civilian tanker moving through the Strait of Hormuz. In response, the US launched its first strikes against Iran. July 8 At the NATO summit in Ankara, US President Donald Trump announced that the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran was no longer in effect. July 13 Donald Trump announced that the US had taken full control of the Strait of Hormuz. July 16 The US carried out major airstrikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night.

Donald Trump's position and future threats

US President Donald Trump's position remains extremely firm. He has openly stated that military pressure will continue until Tehran accepts the terms of a new agreement:

"Our attacks will never stop until Iran agrees to the new peace deal we have proposed. If necessary, we will continue to target not only military facilities but also their power plants and bridges," the White House leader said in his remarks.

Currently, both sides claim to have inflicted serious damage on each other, but these reports have not yet been fully verified by independent international sources. The situation is escalating by the hour, and the risk of a large-scale war in the region is increasing.