OpenAI presents its first device: Codex Micro keyboard goes on sale

OpenAI, the company that revolutionized the world of AI, has unexpectedly entered the hardware market. While many experts were expecting a smart gadget or smartphone, Sam Altman's team unveiled a compact mechanical keyboard for developers called Codex Micro. This device marks the company's first serious step beyond software into building an ecosystem of physical products. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The Codex Micro keyboard was developed in collaboration with the Work Louder brand and is primarily aimed at professionals who write code on the OpenAI platform and work with AI agents. According to ixbt.com, this accessory is not just a regular keyboard, but a control console that maximizes the speed of interaction with the Codex AI system.

Technical capabilities and design

The device is equipped with 13 mechanical buttons, six of which have a special lighting system. These lights change color based on the status of AI agents, allowing the user to visually monitor the process. The keyboard also features a rotary dial that can be used to adjust the computing power of the Codex system. A dedicated joystick serves to manage complex processes such as code refactoring or debugging.

Users can assign various commands to the buttons based on their needs. For example, accepting or rejecting code suggested by AI, starting a new chat, or enabling voice input can be done with a single button press. The set includes 32 swappable keycaps, which helps customize the device to a personal workflow.

Price and future plans

Codex Micro is currently available in limited quantities for $230. The device connects via Bluetooth and USB-C and works fully on Windows and macOS operating systems. OpenAI representatives note that as the Codex platform evolves from just programming into a comprehensive productivity tool, the demand for such hardware will continue to grow.

It is also worth noting that this is not OpenAI's only hardware project. According to Bloomberg, the company is working with former Apple chief designer Jony Ive and his startup, LoveFrom, on a screenless, portable AI gadget. This mysterious device is expected to include smart home control, multimedia, and conversational AI features.

For developers and technology enthusiasts, this news signifies a new stage in the culture of working with AI. Although the device is currently sold only through the official website, such specialized equipment will undoubtedly play an important role in increasing labor productivity in the future.