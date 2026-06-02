Cannavaro draws key conclusions after defeat against Canada

The Uzbekistan national team played a friendly match against Canada as part of their World Cup preparations and suffered a defeat. While the result is naturally disappointing for fans, the main purpose of such games is not just the score, but assessing the team's true condition, identifying errors, and drawing necessary conclusions before the tournament.

After the match, head coach Fabio Cannavaro shared his thoughts. The Italian specialist did not hide the reasons for the defeat, specifically highlighting the difference in quality between the first and second halves.

Cannavaro stated that errors are natural in any match. However, it is more beneficial for the team to identify and correct these mistakes in preparation games rather than at the World Cup.

“There will always be mistakes in any match. It is better to make them in friendlies like this than in the games 10 days from now. That is football,” said Cannavaro.

The coach noted that in the first half, the Uzbekistan team played quite compactly, aggressively, and actively. During this period, the players tried to press the opponent, stay close to each other, and maintain the tempo.

However, the situation changed in the second half. Cannavaro said the team wanted to control the ball more, but the intensity dropped in the process. This led to several errors, and a strong opponent like Canada showed that they punish such situations immediately.

“In the first half, our team was compact and aggressive. In the second half, we wanted to control the ball more. But we lost intensity and made several mistakes. If you make mistakes in such games, you get punished,” he emphasized.

Cannavaro did not hide that he expected his players to maintain the same high pace and pressure as in the first half throughout the entire match. He said that since his arrival, the team has been working on playing with high intensity.

This is a crucial aspect, as there is a big difference between the tempo in Asian football and the international level. At the World Cup, opponents make decisions faster, commit fewer errors, and exploit every gap. Cannavaro said he understands this difference well.

“I expected the same intensity from my players as in the first half. We have been working on high-intensity play since I arrived. I know the difference between Asian and international football. It is not easy, but I saw many positive aspects in my team in the first half,” the coach said.

The Italian specialist also spoke warmly about the Canada national team. He noted that he has been following them for a long time, that Canadian football has grown significantly in recent years, and that interest in the sport has increased in the country.

“I have been following the Canada national team for a long time. I have many friends there. In the last three to four years, the team has grown significantly. Football has become very popular in Canada. I spoke with many friends. Today, I saw very talented players,” said Cannavaro.

During the match, concerns about some injuries also arose. Cannavaro said such situations happen in high-intensity games. At the same time, he noted that there are no serious problems for now and the players' conditions will be reviewed in the coming days.

“Injuries happen when playing at high intensity. There is nothing serious for now. We will see tomorrow and the day after,” he said.

The coach also mentioned that one of the biggest inconveniences during the match was the cold weather. Despite this, it was a pleasant situation for the players that many fans came to the stadium to support the national team.

“I think the biggest problem for everyone today was the cold weather. Nevertheless, many fans came to the stadium. It was very pleasant for us to play under such support,” added Cannavaro.

The support of fans in Canada was of special importance for the Uzbekistan team. Seeing Uzbek flags, national jerseys, and hearing compatriots abroad clearly gave the players an extra boost. Cannavaro also expressed his gratitude to the fans who came to the stadium.

“When you have the opportunity to play in such a stadium, you should enjoy and appreciate it. We must thank the fans who came to support us. It was not easy to come to the stadium in this cold weather today,” the coach said.

Cannavaro also spoke about the opponents at the World Cup. The Uzbekistan national team will face Portugal, Colombia, and Congo in the group stage. The coach emphasized that these opponents are very strong, especially Portugal and Colombia, who rank among the best in the world.

However, Cannavaro conveyed an important message to his players: Uzbekistan has nothing to lose. This is the first World Cup in the country's history, and the players should enjoy this opportunity.

“Portugal, Colombia, and Congo are very strong teams. Two of them are among the best in the world. We know it will be very difficult to play against them. But I told my players: we have nothing to lose. This is the first World Cup in our country's history. So I tell them only one thing — enjoy it. The opportunity to play in the World Cup does not come around often,” said Cannavaro.

These words could be a very important mental guide for our national team. Yes, the opponents are strong. Yes, there are mistakes. But Uzbekistan is reaching the World Cup for the first time, and this opportunity will become one of the biggest stages in the players' lives.

The coach also commented specifically on Abdukodir Khusanov. Cannavaro said the young defender has great potential, but he still needs to grow further and gain experience in certain aspects.

“Khusanov is a very good player. He can still develop further because his potential is huge. Sometimes he becomes overly aggressive, and now he needs to learn to read situations better. But as a defender, he is a very good player,” said the coach.

This assessment is both praise and a hint for Khusanov. He is recognized as a high-level defender, but in international football, strength and aggression are not enough. Reading the game, choosing the right position, and making calm decisions at the right time are also of great importance.

The defeat against Canada is certainly not pleasant. But this game provided many conclusions for Cannavaro and his staff. The intensity in the first half is a positive signal. The mistakes in the second half are aspects that must be corrected before the World Cup.

Now the main task for the Uzbekistan team is to accept this defeat correctly, learn the necessary lessons, and act more consistently in the next games. Such mistakes are not forgiven at the World Cup. But that is exactly why friendlies exist: to fall, learn, and get stronger in time.

Our national team faces a historic World Cup. As Cannavaro said, one must enjoy this opportunity. But along with enjoyment, discipline, speed, and serious work on mistakes are also essential. Because on the big stage, every detail decides the result.