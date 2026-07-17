Major Changes at Arsenal: Will the Bruno Guimaraes Transfer Affect Odegaard's Future?

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Major Changes at Arsenal: Will the Bruno Guimaraes Transfer Affect Odegaard's Future?

Following a successful campaign last season, Arsenal are looking to further strengthen their squad. Manager Mikel Arteta is considering Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes to refresh the midfield and inject extra energy into the team. This transfer could impact the positions of current leaders not only financially but also tactically. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Goal.com, former Arsenal player Jeremie Aliadiere spoke about how the transfer of the Brazilian midfielder could change the hierarchy within the team. He believes that the arrival of a high-level performer like Bruno Guimaraes would force a rethink of the roles of players like Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice on the pitch. Even unexpected decisions regarding the captain's armband cannot be ruled out.

Midfield competition and tactical changes

Currently, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are the key figures in Arsenal's midfield. However, if the Bruno Guimaraes transfer goes through, the question remains how Mikel Arteta will deploy three central midfielders. Aliadiere notes that the Brazilian is very active in both defensive and attacking actions, which could put Martin Odegaard's position at risk.

At the same time, young talents like Myles Lewis-Skelly are finding their place in the team. The interest in players like Eberechi Eze suggests that the London club will field a completely new-look midfield next season. This will intensify competition and could lead to some leading players being sold or relegated to the bench.

As for the transfer fee, Newcastle United are not willing to let their leader go cheaply. It is estimated that a fee between £80 million and £100 million could be required for Bruno Guimaraes. This would be a record investment for Arsenal, and the club's management must analyze all risks before spending such a large sum.

Arsenal's transfer policy is also interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan. Since the English Premier League is one of the most-watched championships in our country, every purchase and squad change by the "Gunners" is in the spotlight for local fans. Whether the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes will take the team to a new level or disrupt the internal balance, only time will tell.

ArsenalBruno GuimaraesMartin OdegaardTransfersPremier League
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