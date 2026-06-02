Lamine Yamal to wear number 19 at the World Cup

·44·Sport
Lamine Yamal to wear number 19 at the World Cup

The Spanish national team has announced the official squad numbers for the upcoming World Cup. Young star Lamine Yamal, known for his brilliant performances for Barcelona, will wear the number 19 jersey in his first major tournament. This is reported by Goal.com .

The most unexpected decision in the squad numbers concerns midfielder Gavi. The iconic number 9, usually reserved for central strikers, has been assigned to this talented midfielder. Previously, this number was worn by goalscorers like Fernando Torres and Alvaro Morata. This has sparked heated discussions among fans and experts.

Additionally, Dani Olmo has secured the prestigious number 10, while Nico Williams chose 17 and Mikel Oyarzabal opted for 21. Among the goalkeepers, David Raya took number 1, and Unai Simon took 23. Spain's departure from the traditional 1-11 numbering system has caused various reactions on social media.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente rated his team's chances highly ahead of the tournament. "Even though we are among the favorites, we must not forget caution. We need to keep our feet on the ground. We are main contenders for the title alongside England or France," the coach emphasized.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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